Cunningham: Politics should be about ‘working together to do what’s right’

“I wanted to run a positive campaign that my son, Boone, could look back on and be proud of,” he said. “So that’s what we tried to do. We focused not on tearing our opponent down but on talking about the issues that affected folks at their kitchen table, like fixing health care, protecting Medicare, protecting Social Security. We offered solutions to ease the traffic problems, help our veterans, and, yes, focus in like a laser on protecting our shorelines from offshore drilling.”