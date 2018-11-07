Deputies searching for suspect in fatal home invasion

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a suspect in a fatal home invasion in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says deputies are searching for 22-year-old Rodney Darnell Wade of Cordova.
If anyone has any information on the suspect, they are asked to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Wade is the seventh suspect in the Oct. 27 fatal home invasion on Geneva Road.
“This ongoing investigation has revealed another suspect in this case,” the sheriff said. “He is being charged with murder as were three previous males.”
Investigators have already arrested 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath, and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton on murder charges.
Allso arrested were 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tamika Lopez, and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson, who were all charged with accessory before and after the fact.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators and the US Marshals Service are actively searching for Wade.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.