Gamecocks’ Silva earns 2 major honors on Tuesday

Silva is the league's top returning rebounder after averaging 8.0 per game last season to pace the Gamecocks. His 14.3 points per game were also a team high and ranked 16th in the SEC. Following a standout junior campaign, Silva was also named to the All-SEC First Team, the All-Defensive Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign by league coaches. For his career, Silva has 15 double-doubles, 55 double-figure scoring games and 39 games with two or more blocks.