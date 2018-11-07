Gamecocks’ Silva earns 2 major honors on Tuesday

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for senior forward Chris Silva as he was named to the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List today. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All-American Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.
The Libreville, Gabon, native started all 33 games for Carolina last season leading the team in points per game (14.3), rebounds (8.0), field goal percentage (46.7%), blocks (1.4), free throws attempted (283) and free throws made (213). He was named First Team All-SEC by the league's coaches and was voted the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Silva, a Preseason First Team All-SEC selection this year by both the coaches and media, was recently named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List and the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List as well.
Silva is one of nine players in the SEC to be named to the Wooden Award Watch List. Click here to see the full list of student-athletes.
The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2019 John R. Wooden Award Men's Player of the Year. Players not chosen to the preseason list are still eligible for the Wooden Award midseason list, late season list, and the National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award.
Nearly 1,000 voters will rank in order 10 of those 15 players when voting opens prior to the NCAA Tournament and will allow voters to take into consideration performance during early round games. The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight. The winner of the 2019 John R. Wooden Award will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Silva has been selected to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, the league office announced on Tuesday morning in advance of the official start to the 2018-19 season later that evening. The accolade is one of several for Silva this preseason, including also being named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team by the media last month.
Silva is the league's top returning rebounder after averaging 8.0 per game last season to pace the Gamecocks. His 14.3 points per game were also a team high and ranked 16th in the SEC. Following a standout junior campaign, Silva was also named to the All-SEC First Team, the All-Defensive Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign by league coaches. For his career, Silva has 15 double-doubles, 55 double-figure scoring games and 39 games with two or more blocks.
The coaches' preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC Head Men's Basketball Coaches. No ties were broken and no predicted order of finish was made.
A list of the 2019 SEC Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team follows:
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford – Arkansas
Reid Travis – Kentucky
PJ Washington – Kentucky
Tremont Waters – LSU
Quinndary Weatherspoon – Mississippi State
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Admiral Schofield – Tennessee
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Donta Hall – Alabama
Herbert Jones – Alabama
Bryce Brown – Auburn
Jared Harper – Auburn
KeVaughn Allen – Florida
Jalen Hudson – Florida
Terence Davis – Ole Miss
Aric Holman – Mississippi State
TJ Starks – Texas A&M
Darius Garland – Vanderbilt