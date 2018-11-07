McMaster wins re-election

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC/WIS) - The Associated Press and other networks have called the South Carolina governor’s race for Henry McMaster.
NBC News and Fox News also called the race in favor of the incumbent governor. Other networks have not yet made the call.
As of 9:38 p.m., with 44 percent of precincts reporting, McMaster had 56 percent of the vote compared with 44 percent of the vote for challenger James Smith. In real numbers, that translated into 368,908 votes for McMaster and 285,893 for Smith.
State GOP staffers were setting the scene Tuesday afternoon for what they expected to be a victory celebration as polls showed a healthy lead for McMaster. But the candidate himself said he was taking nothing for granted and continued to campaign into the final days of the race.
McMaster is not expected to speak at the GOP watch party until after 10 p.m.
Graham tweeted out his congratulations on McMaster’s re-election at 9 p.m.
In his campaign ads, McMaster did not even acknowledge that he has an opponent on this race. He even took on the language of the man he was first to endorse for president, Donald Trump, saying that South Carolina is “winning, winning, winning,” when it comes to job creation and new investment.
During his campaign, McMaster said his administration created 24,000 jobs and said more South Carolinians are working than ever before with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.
From a polling place where he cast his own vote, McMaster said he hoped people would take advantage of the good weather to show up at the polls.
“I would encourage them to vote for my team because we want to keep going in the direction we’ve been going the last few years,” he said. “That is, we’ve got more people working than ever before, the best unemployment rate in 50 years. I want everybody to not only have a job but have their choice of jobs.”
Now he’s hoping that the people of South Carolina want to give him a shot as a full term governor and that when the polls close at 7 p.m., that’s what the votes will reflect that.
McMaster took over as governor in January 2017 after Nikki Haley resigned from office to become the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. He is being challenged by state Rep. James Smith. Smith challenged McMaster’s “winning” message, arguing South Carolina is lagging behind in education and health care.
