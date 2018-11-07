Occasional rain possible through Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stalled front will keep some clouds and a few showers around for the next couple of days. Keep the umbrellas handy as the rain chances go up and down as weak disturbances roll through the Lowcountry. A few showers are possible today but a much higher rain chance arrives this evening and overnight as a wave of low pressure slides through the area. Rain could be heavy at times overnight. This low will move off to the northeast on Thursday leading to drier weather in its wake. Another cold front will approach the area on Friday keeping a few showers in the forecast. Once this front clears Friday night, dry weather and a return of sunshine will take over for the weekend. Also taking over for the weekend, much cooler weather! High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees Sunday morning.