Police respond to late-night stabbing outside West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman outside her West Ashley apartment late Tuesday night.
Police responded to the Orleans Gardens Apartments at approximately 10:36 p.m. Tuesday where a 25-year-old woman had been stabbed just outside her home, an incident report states.
The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, police say.
The attacker had already fled the scene when police arrive, the incident report states.
EMS crews took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Charleston Police at 843-720-2427 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.
