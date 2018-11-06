Several Horry County residents report problems at certain polling locations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several Horry County residents reported problems at certain polling locations Tuesday.
At the Grand Strand Church of Christ in Surfside Beach, a WMBF viewer reported that several voting machines were not working and voters had to use paper ballots. As of about 11:15 a.m., all of the machines were working. At the Myrtle Trace polling location in the Conway area, voters reported using paper ballots earlier Tuesday morning.
According to Sandy Martin with the Horry County Board of Elections, there was a power issue at the location causing all of the machines to be down. She noted that all of the machines resumed operations.
Long lines were also being reported at the 38th Avenue polling station, Socastee Middle School, St. James Middle School, Carolina Forest Community Church and Timberlake Baptist Church. According to one WMBF viewer, only one machine was working at St. Jams Middle.
Only three of five machines at the 38th Avenue North location were said to be working. At Socastee Elementary, where there are only four machines, a polling machine was down.
