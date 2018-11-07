South Carolina uses big run to outlast USC Upstate, 65-52

NOTABLES > Freshman wing Keyshawn Bryant scored a game-high 21 points in 21 minutes off the bench in his collegiate debut > The Winter Haven, Fla., native went 8-for-12 from the floor while adding seven rebounds, a block and an assist > Senior forward Chris Silva had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 16th career double-double – he has four consecutive double-doubles dating back to a 19-point, 11-rebound outing at No. 14 Auburn (3/3/18) > Silva went 9-for-12 at the charity stripe, marking his 20th career game with double-digit attempts at the free throw line - he had 14 games last season with 10 or more attempts, including a career-high 20 vs. Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament (3/7/18) > Senior guard Hassani Gravett had a career-high 12 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench > Highly touted freshman guard A.J. Lawson started and scored nine points in his first game as a Gamecock > Carolina’s defense held Upstate to 33 percent shooting (19-for-58) > The Gamecocks outrebounded the Spartans, 50-34 > Carolina took command of the game with a 20-0 run in the first half, holding Upstate scoreless for 10:31 UP NEXT Carolina remains at home and will host a pair of non-conference contests that are part of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off when Stony Brook (Nov. 9) and Norfolk State (Nov. 13) visit Colonial Life Arena. Both matchups tip at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.