Stingrays’ Grant Besse Named ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays forward Grant Besse has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
Besse scored three goals, added three assists and was a +4 in two victories at Allen last week.
The 24-year-old recorded four points, and had the game-winning goal, (2g-2a) in a 5-4 win on Friday and added two points (1g-1a) in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
A native of Plymouth, Minn., Besse is tied for the league lead with 17 points, leads the league with 53 shots on goal and is tied for second overall with eight goals.
Under contract with Hershey of the American Hockey League, Besse has posted 79 points (38g-41a) in 72 career ECHL games with Norfolk and South Carolina. He has added seven points (1g-6a) in 11 career AHL games with Cleveland.
Prior to turning pro, Besse produced 97 points (39g-58a) in 138 career games at the University of Wisconsin.
On behalf of Grant Besse, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
The Stingrays are back in action Thursday morning when they face Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m. South Carolina will return home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 10 for Health and Wellness Night presented by Planet Fitness against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 p.m.