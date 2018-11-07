TAKE A STAND: 2018 General Election

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The general election 2018 is history and what a day it was.
While some races are close and still to be decided, Democrats will take back the majority in the House while Republicans will strengthen their hold in the Senate. It’s going to be interesting to see whether meaningful legislation passes, or we spend the next two years in gridlock while both parties beat up on each other.
The biggest positive could be voter turnout, likely setting records for an odd-year midterm election. But a heavy turnout was not without problems. We heard story after story of people standing in long lines with long waits to vote.
The worst example was the precinct at St. Johns High School where hundreds of people were still in line at 7 p.m.
The final vote was cast at around 10 p.m., almost three hours after the polls were supposed to close. That’s unacceptable and South Carolina must do better.
We know in advance when heavy turnout is expected. That should mean more poll workers and more voting machines. Our state should also consider a system of true early voting, not the current in-person absentee voting where you must come up with an excuse about being out of town or not able to vote on election day.
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia allow early voting on the weekend. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Voting is a right, an honor and a privilege. It should also be easy.
