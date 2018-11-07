Upstate man to face charges for Harris Teeter armed robbery in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators will charge an Upstate man for an armed robbery at a Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant police say Dustin J. Peurifoy of Simpsonville has active warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the incident that happened at the Harris Teeter on 1981 Riviera Dr. in the Seaside Farms shopping center on Sunday.
On Monday, Peurifoy was arrested by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for multiple incidents within their jurisdiction, according to MPPD officials.
“Investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were contacted and worked with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office to identify Dustin Peurifoy as the person responsible for the armed robbery at Harris Teeter on November 4, 2018,” MPPD officials said.
Police say the robber approached the store’s pharmacy where he showed the clerk a weapon in his waistband.
He then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of medicine.
