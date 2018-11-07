USC announces presidential search committee members to find replacement for Pastides

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced the members of a search committee that will recommend candidates to replace President Harris Pastides. He will retire as president in the summer of 2019 after a decade at the school.
The Board of Trustees will select a new president among the four candidates recommended by the committee. The makeup of the search committee is determined by the bylaws of the Board of Trustees and will include the following individuals:
Board Representatives
- Hubert F. Mobley, Trustee, 6th Judicial Circuit, Search Committee Chair
- William C. Hubbard – Trustee, 5th Judicial Circuit
- Leah B. Moody – Trustee, 16th Judicial Circuit
- C. Dorn Smith III – Trustee, 3rd Judicial Circuit
- Eugene P. Warr, Jr. – Trustee, 4th Judicial Circuit
Faculty Representatives
- Marco Valtorta – USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair; College of Engineering and Computing
- Julius Fridriksson – USC Columbia Faculty Representative; Arnold School of Public Health
- Araceli Hernandez-Laroche – System Faculty Representative; College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, USC Upstate
Student Representative
- Taylor Wright – USC Columbia Student Government President
Alumni Representative
- Robert F. Dozier, Jr. – Trustee, USC Alumni Association President
Foundation Representative
- William C. “W.C.” Hammett, Jr. – USC Foundations
Special Advisors
- Mark W. Buyck, Jr. – Trustee, Gubernatorial Designee
- Miles Loadholt – Trustee, 2nd Judicial Circuit
The first committee meeting will be held at the Osborne Administration Building, room 107c, on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
