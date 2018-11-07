USC announces presidential search committee members to find replacement for Pastides

USC announces presidential search committee members to find replacement for Pastides
The University of South Carolina announced the members of a search committee that will recommend candidates to replace President Harris Pastides.
By Emily Smith | November 7, 2018 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 12:19 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced the members of a search committee that will recommend candidates to replace President Harris Pastides. He will retire as president in the summer of 2019 after a decade at the school.

The Board of Trustees will select a new president among the four candidates recommended by the committee. The makeup of the search committee is determined by the bylaws of the Board of Trustees and will include the following individuals:

Board Representatives

  • Hubert  F. Mobley, Trustee, 6th Judicial Circuit, Search Committee  Chair
  • William  C. Hubbard – Trustee, 5th Judicial Circuit
  • Leah B.  Moody – Trustee, 16th Judicial Circuit
  • C. Dorn  Smith III – Trustee, 3rd Judicial Circuit
  • Eugene  P. Warr, Jr. – Trustee, 4th Judicial Circuit

Faculty Representatives

  • Marco  Valtorta – USC Columbia Faculty Senate Chair; College of Engineering and  Computing
  • Julius  Fridriksson – USC Columbia Faculty Representative; Arnold School of Public  Health
  • Araceli  Hernandez-Laroche – System Faculty Representative; College of Arts,  Humanities, and Social Sciences, USC Upstate

Student Representative

  • Taylor  Wright – USC Columbia Student Government President

Alumni Representative

  • Robert  F. Dozier, Jr. – Trustee, USC Alumni Association President

Foundation Representative

  • William  C. “W.C.” Hammett, Jr. – USC Foundations  

Special Advisors

  • Mark W.  Buyck, Jr. – Trustee, Gubernatorial Designee
  • Miles  Loadholt – Trustee, 2nd Judicial Circuit

The first committee meeting will be held at the Osborne Administration Building, room 107c, on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.