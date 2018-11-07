Voter turnout soars in Lowcountry compared to 2014 midterms

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It was almost immediately apparent Tuesday morning when voters began reporting lines over two hours that voter turnout would be heavy across the Lowcountry for the 2018 midterms.
Numbers jumped more than 10 percent in many places when compared to turnout in the 2014 midterms in the Lowcountry counties, according to preliminary numbers available Wednesday morning.
Charleston County had 148,781 of its 275,909 registered voters (53.92 percent) cast a ballot on Tuesday compared to 39.91 percent in 2014 when 100,935 of 252,881 registered voters waited in line.
Dorchester County had 38.98 percent of its registered voters show up at the polls in the 2014 general election and 51.33 percent showed up on Tuesday, which is 51,352 of 100,037 registered voters.
Berkeley County had 41.95 percent of its electorate show up in 2014 which was 43,817 people of 104,441 registered to vote. Tuesday, that number jumped to 53.2 percent or 65.765 of 123,608 registered voters.
In Georgetown County, 61.1 percent of registered voters (26,115 of 42,742 registered) came to the polls Tuesday up from 50.6 percent (20,801 of 41,109) in 2014. Colleton County had not yet finished reporting its voter turnout numbers as of Wednesday morning.
Across the state, more than 53 percent of those registered came out to vote without all of Colleton County precincts reporting. A total of 43.79 percent of registered voters showed up in 2014.
