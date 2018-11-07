Voters send 3 incumbents, 1 newcomer to CCSD school board

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board election was one of several contentious races in Tuesday’s midterm election.
In this year’s election, there were 11 candidates vying for four open seats.
Incumbents Kate Darby, Eric Mack, and Cindy Bohn Coats were re-elected. Newcomer Joyce Green took the fourth seat.
In the CCSD race there were some major themes among the candidates: equality in the classroom, reducing class size, increasing teacher pay, improving trust between the district and employees, decreasing the achievement gap, and improving trust between the board and public.
“One of the things we talked about is that we’ve got to get closer," Darby said. "We shouldn’t have four, five votes on issues all the time but work with each other to compromise and find solutions everyone can work with.”
Darby said her main goal is to improve student achievement. She said that’s been her goal since the start of her first term. Darby also said board governance is something else she hopes to see improved.
“Student achievement and the equity, and our overall board governance and operations and improving that,” Darby said. “I would like us to be a model for other boards and we certainly are not there yet.”
In October, the Charleston County School District received its initial accreditation. One of the five things the district was told to work on was the governing of its school board.
Green also said improving board governance was a priority for her, as well as keeping the administration in line.
Green also said a top goal as board members is to make sure the kids all across the cunty can get quality education no matter the zip code. As well as make sure the board is fiscally responsible.
Coats said her goal is on student achievement and having students prepared after high school for company jobs, military, or a college or university.
“I think the greatest thing we’ve got to do is to continue this trend of bringing post-secondary educators and saying what do you need for them to be successful where you go,” Coats said.
“We are on the cusp of making some amazing strides in Charleston county education,” Coats said.
Mack wasn’t available to talk due to scheduling conflicts.
Green said her first meeting as a school board member will be later this month.
