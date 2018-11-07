Wando advances to 5-A Volleyball state title game

LEXINGTON, SC (WCSC) - For the 6th straight season, Wando will be playing for a state championship this weekend. The Warriors earning their spot in the 5-A title game on Saturday in convincing fashion Tuesday night sweeping Lexington 3-0.
The Warriors, who improve to 49-3 on the season, will face Nation Ford with the championship on the line at 7 pm on Saturday at White Knoll High School.
Wando won the three sets, 25-23, 25-10, 25-17. Grae Gosnell led the way with 12 kills.
