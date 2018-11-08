Boeing SC donates $100K to Crab Bank restoration project

Students at Moultrie Middle School in Mount Pleasant also raised hundreds of dollars for the project. The only public school in town to require uniforms held a “Dress Down” day on Sept. 27 where students could dress casually if they donated $1 to the project. Sixth grade teacher, Kylee Newkirk, and the school’s student government put together the fundraiser to show support for Coastal Expeditions, which has given tours out of Shem Creek paddling near and around Crab Bank to each sixth grade class for the past ten years. Read more about the student’s fundraising efforts: here.