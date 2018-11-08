Chadwell, Higgins among Broyles Award nominees

Former Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell and former head coach at The Citadel Kevin Higgins were each listed as nominees for the 2018 Broyles Award on Wednesday going to the best assistant coach in college football.
Chadwell, who was a 3-time Big South Coach of the Year and twice was a finalist for the FCS National Coach of the Year during his time with the Buccaneers is in his 2nd season at Coastal Carolina as the associate head coach/offensive coordinator. He’s helped lead an offense that ranks in the top 20 in the country in rushing yards per game.
Higgins, who was the 2012 Southern Conference Coach of the Year, is in his 5th season with Wake Forest. He currently serves as the associate head coach/wide receivers coach. He’s helped lead an offense that averages almost 230 passing yards per game.
Also on the list is Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. He’ll attempt to become the 3rd straight Clemson assistant coach to win the Broyles Award in 2018. Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables won the award in 2016 and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott took the honor in 2017.
South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford is also a nominee as he’s helped the Gamecocks rush for almost 1300 yards this season.
Finalists will be announced later this month.
