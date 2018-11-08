Charleston Co. program goes digital to show your tax dollars at work

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Greenbelt Program has launched its new website to show you your tax dollars at work.
The program oversees millions of dollars in grant money which it uses to pay for land that cities, towns, or even the U.S. Forest Service want to protect in the county. These funds come from the transportation sales tax. So every time a purchase is made, a percentage of that sales tax goes towards this program.
Projects that have already been completed using money granted by this program include the Magnolia Park and Gardens in West Ashley, the Sullivan Island Nature Trail, the South Carolina Center for Birds of Prey, and Ellis Park in North Charleston.
If you want to see the projects and how your tax dollars are being spent, you can visit: Greenbelt.CharlestonCounty.Org.
The fund currently has $20 million available to give out to protect land in Charleston County next year.
For this first time, the application to get that money is online. Before Wednesday, it was all done by paper. A town, city, land trust, or conservation group just has to go to the new website and say what land they want to buy and what they’d do with it. The application then goes through a whole process verifying its credibility.
If it meets criteria and is approved by an advisory board, it goes before county council who has the final say.
The application process is now open until February 28, 2019.
If you would like to get involved or know land that you think should be protected, the Greenbelt program asks that you give them a call at (843) 202-7204.
The program also welcomes public comment on all the projects it’s looking at approving. The Greenbelt Advisory Board meets Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. They meet at the Charleston County Public Services Building at 4045 Bridge View Drive in North Charleston.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.