Charleston County School District releases public records requested by Live 5 News

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District released public records on $4.03 million in settlements the district has paid out over the past five years.
Live 5 News requested the records in March through the Freedom of Information Act.
The district itself paid out some of the settlements; others were paid out by the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust.
In March of this year, Live 5 News asked local school districts for a list of settlements they’ve reached over the last five years. CCSD did not respond despite repeated efforts.
Two weeks ago, the district responded to our attorney’s second letter demanding the records. At that time, they apologized for taking so long and promised to turn over the documents by Thursday.
Live 5 News pursued the information about what settlements show because they sometimes indicate alleged misconduct or mistreatment within public entities.
In March 2018, the district settled with an 11-year-old child who accused Gethers of molestation. That pay-out was $300,000.
But that settlement is not included on the list provided by CCSD Thursday.
CCSD General Counsel Natalie Ham is checking into why that settlement is not on the list.
