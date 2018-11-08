Child from Ghana learning to walk again in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A little boy from Ghana is defying the predictions of doctors who told him he would not walk again.
Savior Mbamba has been participating in physical therapy at MUSC. The 10-year-old has cerebral palsy and has had trouble using his legs.
But that hasn’t stopped him from trying.
Mbamba was living in an orphanage in Northern Ghana because his village didn’t understand his medical condition. A retired nurse from Charleston took him to the United States where he was able to undergo surgery on his legs.
Every day he has been working hard to try to walk and recently took to started riding at the Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding.
Staff there say he’s been determined to build up the strength he needs to walk on his own, and his smile has never been brighter.
Thursday will be Mbamba’s last lesson until he flies back to Ghana for the next couple of months.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.