CofC announces 3 finalists in presidential search

“These three finalists represent a wealth of academic experience, and they all impressed the trustees with their passion for and commitment to the liberal arts and sciences as well as their understanding and insight related to the fast-changing landscape of higher education,” Presidential Search Committee chair and Trustee Renee Buyck Romberger said in a message to the campus community. “They all also possess a talent for connecting their universities with area businesses and nonprofits to ensure their institutions not only remain relevant, but that they are leading voices in their respective communities.”