CofC announces 3 finalists in presidential search

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The College of Charleston’s Board of Trustees announced the names of the three finalists in the colleges search for a new president Thursday.
The board invited each of the finalists to participate in a series of interviews and open campus forums next week, CofC spokesman Mike Robertson said.
The finalists are Michael T. Benson, president of Eastern Kentucky University; Andrew T. Hsu, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs of University of Toledo; and Rhonda Phillips, dean of the Honors College at Purdue University.
“These three finalists represent a wealth of academic experience, and they all impressed the trustees with their passion for and commitment to the liberal arts and sciences as well as their understanding and insight related to the fast-changing landscape of higher education,” Presidential Search Committee chair and Trustee Renee Buyck Romberger said in a message to the campus community. “They all also possess a talent for connecting their universities with area businesses and nonprofits to ensure their institutions not only remain relevant, but that they are leading voices in their respective communities.”
Each of the three finalists is expected to spend about a day and half on campus beginning Tuesday and continuing through Nov. 16, Robertson said.
All members of the campus community will have the opportunity to attend the open candidate forums and provide feedback via an online survey. Deans, administrators and other campus and volunteer leaders will meet in closed interviews with each candidate.
A full schedule for the campus interviews and open forums will be announced to the campus on Friday, Robertson said.
