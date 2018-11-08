Coolest weather since March/Early April on the way next week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue to stick around through the end of the work week as a stalled frontal boundary parks itself over us. Expect plenty of clouds and a few spotty showers today, tonight and on Friday. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s for the next 2 days. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with scattered showers. Much cooler weather and sunshine will move in behind the front for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s this weekend. Low temperatures could reach the 30s inland on Sunday morning. Another storm system will bring a rain chance Monday and Tuesday before an even more significant cool down heads our way for the middle of next week. A widespread frost/freeze is possible for next Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We’ll keep you updated!