Deadline extended for SC residents impacted by Florence to apply for disaster assistance

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Florence now have additional time to register for disaster assistance.
According to a press release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, that deadline is now 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
FEMA granted the extension at the request of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, citing a continued flow of new applications for federal assistance, the release stated.
South Carolina homeowners, renters and business owners in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties may apply for disaster assistance for losses occurring between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, 2018 from Hurricane Florence.
To apply:
- Call (800) 621-3362 or (800) 462-7585 anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish)
- Visit any open state/FEMA disaster recovery center. Go to www.fema.gov/DRC to view locations.
