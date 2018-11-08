Deputies looking for person involved in armed robbery at Bojangles in Lugoff

LUGOFF, SC (WIS) - Kershaw County Deputies need help finding a person who was caught on camera robbing a fast food restaurant.
The incident happened late Tuesday night. Investigators say a masked man came in to the Bojangles on Highway 601 in Lugoff, jumped over the counter and demanded money from a worker there.
Surveillance video footage shows that the man had a gun. After getting cash, deputies say he ran from the restaurant, hopped into a waiting car, and drove off.
Deputies want you to pay special attention to the pants and restaurant style shoes the suspect had on.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
