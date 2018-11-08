DHEC: First SC flu-related death of the season from the Lowcountry

“Flu activity is unpredictable each year, so we need to prepare for several months of the virus circulating in our communities,” Peake said. “The most common strains of the flu virus that circulate can change every year, so it’s important to get the current flu vaccine each year for the best protection. Therefore, we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated now to prevent the flu and its potentially serious consequences. The vaccine takes about two weeks to build up your body’s protection against the virus.”