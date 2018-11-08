Lowcountry high school football schedule Week 12

Stratford at Summerville in the 1st round of the playoffs is the Game of the Week

By Kevin Bilodeau | November 7, 2018 at 9:32 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 9:32 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Week 12 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry marks the beginning of the postseason for SCHSL teams. Check back here throughout the week for previews and on Friday night for scores, videos and much more.

5-A

Stratford (4-6) at Summerville (8-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Irmo at Berkeley (9-1)

Wando (4-6) at Fort Dorchester (8-2)

West Ashley (5-5) at Cane Bay (5-5)

Ashley Ridge (5-5) at West Florence

4-A

Colleton County (2-7) at Lower Richland

3-A

Bishop England (3-6) at Strom Thurmond

Pelion at Hanahan (6-3)

2-A

Kingstree at Timberland (7-2)

Woodland (5-4) at Mullins

Calhoun County at Burke (5-5)

Garrett (5-4) at Carvers Bay

Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate (8-2)

1-A

Branchville at Military Magnet (1-8)

Charleston Math & Science (1-8) at St. John’s (6-4)

SCISA 3-A

Porter-Gaud (9-2) at First Baptist (10-1)

