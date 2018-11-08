Lowcountry high school football schedule Week 12

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Week 12 of the high school football season in the Lowcountry marks the beginning of the postseason for SCHSL teams. Check back here throughout the week for previews and on Friday night for scores, videos and much more.
5-A
Stratford (4-6) at Summerville (8-2) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Irmo at Berkeley (9-1)
Wando (4-6) at Fort Dorchester (8-2)
West Ashley (5-5) at Cane Bay (5-5)
Ashley Ridge (5-5) at West Florence
4-A
Colleton County (2-7) at Lower Richland
3-A
Bishop England (3-6) at Strom Thurmond
Pelion at Hanahan (6-3)
2-A
Kingstree at Timberland (7-2)
Woodland (5-4) at Mullins
Calhoun County at Burke (5-5)
Garrett (5-4) at Carvers Bay
Whale Branch at Oceanside Collegiate (8-2)
1-A
Branchville at Military Magnet (1-8)
Charleston Math & Science (1-8) at St. John’s (6-4)
SCISA 3-A
Porter-Gaud (9-2) at First Baptist (10-1)
