Lowcountry United named Woodland High as home venue

“This is a huge step forward for the club." said Alan Bahadori who’s the Executive Director of Lowcountry United. "We took the fall season off from competing in the United Premier Soccer League in order to focus directly on operation needs which was headlined by securing a venue partner, Woodland is a wonderful facility that will allow us to provide an elite level soccer experience in the lowcountry and have a stable place to call home. This venue will allow our players the best venue possible to compete during the season along with the capacity to build a club fan base that will grow and continue to be a valuable investment back into the community & the school. We look forward to helping the school with events, fundraisers, sponsorship, player development resources and most of all a competitive passionate semi pro soccer experience. I want to thank Athletic Director Coach Sibert for his instrumental help and support of our clubs vision & to all the school board for allwoing us the chance to create a true foundation with the school & community”