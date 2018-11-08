Migrants in caravan shrug over US vote, eye change at home

That view was shared by former Honduran lawmaker Bartolo Fuentes, who helped formed the caravan of just a few hundred migrants that set out from Honduras on Oct. 13, before growing to as many as 7,000 at its peak. Fuentes told a news conference at the Mexico City stadium where the migrants, who currently number about 4,000, are staying that the caravan embarrasses the Honduran government "because now the world is seeing the tragedy we live with."