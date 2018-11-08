Police seeking to identify suspect who attempted to use counterfeit money in Goose Creek

November 8, 2018 at 4:12 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 4:12 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have released pictures of a suspect who they say attempted to use counterfeit money in three separate locations in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department described the suspect as a white female wearing a burgundy sweater, blue jeans and flip flops.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

On Monday night, police responded to the CVS on 431 St. James Ave. for a report of fraud.

An employee said a female subject attempted to load a prepaid credit card with a counterfeit $100 bill.

After the employee compared the bill to others, the suspect told her that she recently got the bill from her bank, police said.

A report states the suspect said she would return to the bill to her bank, and then left.

