Proposed James Island ordinance would require permit for smaller events

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A proposed ordinance which will be considered by the James Island Planning Commission would make any gathering over 50 people a “special event” and require a permit and a fee paid to the town.
It would include events that don’t bring in revenue, neighborhood block parties, and events on town properties like Pinckney Park,
A permit would be needed for an event of 50 people or more and people would have to go to town hall and pay a $25 fee.
The town believes this will be beneficial for safety reasons and easier to plan reservations, the ordinance would not apply to events on private property.
