Town of Kiawah Island wants deputies to patrol island full time

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Town of Kiawah Island wants Charleston County deputies to patrol the island full time.
The proposal was scheduled to be discussed by Charleston County council’s public safety committee Thursday afternoon.
Currently, the town has a contract with the county for off-duty deputies to patrol there, according to town administrator Stephanie Tillerson.
Tillerson says full-time patrols are needed because the town’s population is growing and more people are visiting the island, especially during the peak season.
Tillerson says right now the town has a contract with the county similar to the Town of James Island.
In Kiawah’s case, Tillerson says there are 50 off-duty deputies on the payroll who are paid through the town’s accommodations tax.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.