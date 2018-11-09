‘Anyone else’, Bill Murray, Mickey Mouse favorites among Charleston Co. write-in voters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Don’t like anything the candidates on the ballot stand for? Writing in is always an option.
Many Charleston County voters exercised that right on Tuesday by writing in candidates on their ballot for numerous races. According to the Charleston County write-in report, Actor Bill Murray, Mickey or Minnie Mouse and ‘anyone else' were among the favorites.
Rep. Mark Sanford and former Charleston mayor Joe Riley also got some love from those who didn’t like the choice presented to them. ‘Jesus', ‘Jesus Christ’, and ‘Jesus Christ the Nazarene’ also appeared multiple times.
Below are some other notable names that made appearances on ballots across the county:
Daffy Duck, Alabama football coach Nick Saban, Elvis, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Hillary Clinton, Homer Simpson, ‘next best thing’, ‘none’, ‘no choice’, Comedian and Lowcountry nativeStephen Colbert, Batman, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Duck, snoopy, ‘none of the above’, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, ‘eco friendly’, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Francis Marion, Trump, Big Bird, ‘N/A’, nobody, self, abstain, ‘democrat’, ‘republican’, ‘Felix the Cat’, no, America, JFK, former vice president Joe Biden, NBA player Lebron James, ‘Any Demorcat’, HUD secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Bob Marley, Bozo the clown, Cher, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Curious George, Darth Vader, John Doe, ‘Someone better’, ‘someone’, Actor Tom Cruise, Tony Soprano of the former HBO series, Ironman comic book character Tony Stark, former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, Tupac, Actor Tyler Perry, Warren Buffet, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, ‘Joe Schmoe’, ‘undecided.’
