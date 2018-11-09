Boeing SC hosts ceremony to honor veterans

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Every year Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston hosts a veterans ceremony to honor the men and women who’ve served our country.
About twenty percent of people who work at Boeing are veterans. The company has recruiters specifically focused on hiring men and women who’ve served.
At Friday’s ceremony, they recognized each branch of the military with flag raises.
Several speakers emphasized why veterans tend to make great employees for Boeing and any company looking for skilled workers.
“The military has invested thousands of dollars teaching them how to be leaders,” Boeing employee and Army veteran Eddie Negron said. “That’s one of the things I see in veterans mostly when they come to an organization whether or not they’re in a leadership position. They tend to take charge. That’s something beneficial to a lot of companies when they’re seeking out veterans.”
Ahead of Veterans Day this weekend, many at the ceremony said it’s important to thank veterans and their families all year round.
“Tell a veteran thank you,” Boeing employee and Air Force Reservist Robert Leavitt said. “I’ve had lunch purchased for me a couple of times when I’m in uniform, and it’s an excellent gesture. But you know, a handshake is plenty. And a thank you.”
Boeing also announced it is partnering with the RiverDogs to sponsor veterans appreciation nights this season where people who’ve served can go to the game for free.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.