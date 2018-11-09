Cold fronts set to bring big changes over the next 7 days

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Big changes are coming to our weather here across the Lowcountry and it begins this weekend! Unseasonably warm weather has had a stronghold on our weather for the last month but a cold front moving through tonight will bring an end to it. Ahead of the front, expect plenty of clouds and a few spotty showers through this evening. Highs today will be in the 70s. Much cooler weather will arrive through the day on Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to a sunny sky by the afternoon but temperatures will only manage to reach the low to mid 60s. Morning lows will dip into the 30s Sunday morning inland. We’ll stay cool on Sunday before our next storm system heads our way for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We expect a very good chance of rain, some may be heavy, before another cold front knocks down the temperatures even more for the middle of next week. Highs will only reach the 50s for highs by Wednesday and Thursday.