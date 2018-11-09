Court urged to end rule that erased Hernandez's conviction

FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal in the 2012 deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court will consider whether the state should get rid of the centuries-old legal principle that erased Hernandez's murder conviction after he killed himself in prison. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File) (Stephan Savoia)