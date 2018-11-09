CPD: Man wanted in 2015 sex assault and murder caught in Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of a man wanted in the sexual assault and murder of a former acquaintance in 2015.
Police say Carlos Enrique Lowe, 55, was brought back to Columbia after being arrested in Orlando, FL on Thursday.
Lowe is accused of breaking into 46-year-old Ann Marie Johnson’s home in September 2015 and sexually assaulting and murdering her. Johnson and Lowe were formerly acquainted.
A CPD Cold Case investigator and one assigned to the United States Marshals Service under Operation Intercept Fugitive Task Force, traveled to Florida earlier this week to pick up Lowe from the Orange County Detention Center. Lowe was incarcerated there since September on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Lowe is now housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) charged with murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
DNA evidence that was collected at the crime scene in 2015 and processed by SLED led to Lowe’s arrest.
