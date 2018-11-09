Deputies arrest final suspect in fatal Orangeburg home invasion

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - Deputies say the last remaining suspect in a fatal October home invasion is in custody.
Rodney Darnell Wade, 22, of Cordova, was arrested Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker. Wade will face charges of murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Walker said.
“My investigators worked endlessly in this case to bring this last individual to face justice,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “As I said before, there is nothing anyone could place in that residence that was worth a man’s life.”
Wade was the seventh suspect wanted in connection with the fatal home invasion on Geneva Road on Oct. 27. During the home invasion, investigators say one person who lived in the home was fatally shot.
Investigators previously arrested 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath, and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton on murder charges. Three others, 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tamika Lopez, and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson, were all charged with accessory before and after the fact.
Walker said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators negotiated with the Cordova man’s relatives to convince Wade to turn himself in,
Ravenell praised one of his investigators, James Shumpert, whom he said worked on the case “day and night.”
Wade was being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center pending his first court appearance, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
