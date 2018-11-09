Deputies arrest man after more than 20 vehicles broken into at Cane Bay neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man who is accused of breaking into more than 20 vehicles in Cane Bay.
Deputies arrested Wesley Thomas Jordan of Ridgeville.
Last week, BCSO officials say 20 vehicles were entered in the middle of the night.
“Some had items stolen, others were just rummaged through while two had firearms stolen from them. Most were unlocked,” BCSO officials said.
Jordan was arrested on 20 warrants and taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and a bond hearing.
“PLEASE LOCK YOUR CARS at night and do not leave valuables, especially firearms, in them,” BCSO officials said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.