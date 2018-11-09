Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Summerville home

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at a Summerville home on Thursday.
The coroner’s office says 28-year-old Devon Eugene Jones of Summerville was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
“The body has been taken to The Medical University of South Carolina for autopsy,” said Coroner Paul J. Brouthers."The autopsy is scheduled for Sunday."
On Thursday afternoon, deputies responded to a home on Barons Road for a victim with a gunshot wound.
Deputies then found the victim on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.
Residents reported several deputies had responded to the home, and a portion of the road was closed as authorities investigated the scene.
