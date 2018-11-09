DHEC reports six measles cases in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is continuing its investigation into multiple measles cases in Spartanburg County and is in the process of notifying people who may have been exposed. There are currently six cases.
Individuals who had measles visited local urgent care facilities while they were infectious. If you visited the following facilities, you may have been infected:
-AFC at 1667 East Main Street Duncan, S.C. on Friday, Oct. 26 between 11:35 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
-MEDcare Urgent Care at 301 E. Wood St. Spartanburg, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 4 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
-The Greer Memorial Hospital Emergency Room at 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, S.C. on Saturday, Oct. 27 between 10:08 a.m. and 5 p.m., please contact the Spartanburg County Health Department at 864-596-3337.
Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death, according to DHEC officials. The initial symptoms of measles include fever, cough, and runny nose. These symptoms are followed by a rash, which usually lasts five or six days.
“I can’t encourage people enough to review their immunization records and make sure they are up-to-date on all vaccinations,” Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s state epidemiologist said. “The best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated.”
The measles virus is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
DHEC has notified healthcare providers to be on alert for patients with signs or symptoms of measles. Healthcare professionals should immediately report clinically suspected measles cases to their regional public health office. Although none of the cases at this time have been associated with a school or child care setting, DHEC is providing letters to local schools and child care centers to help increase general awareness in the community about preventing measles.
Spartanburg residents can receive a free MMR vaccine by appointment until Nov. 21 at the Spartanburg County Health Department, located at 151 E. Wood St, Spartanburg, SC 29305. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.