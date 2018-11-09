Graham: ‘I have no interest in becoming attorney general’

“The one thing that I can tell the people of South Carolina with a high degree of confidence is that I have no interest in being attorney general,” Graham said. “I’m honored that people believe I could be. Trey Gowdy from South Carolina is in the mix, he’d be a great choice, but the list for President Trump is pretty long. I voted for every democratic attorney general for Obama, Holder and Loretta Lynch and I expect the president soon to nominate a highly qualified replacement for Jeff Sessions and I look forward to supporting that person. If I am chairman of the judiciary committee, we will try to get that person confirmed as soon as possible.”