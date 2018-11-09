Graham: ‘I have no interest in becoming attorney general’

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX/WCSC) - Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham put to bed rumors that he would be interested in becoming the nation's next Attorney General.
Graham made the remarks in the wake of the resignation of Jeff Sessions at President Donald Trump’s request.
“President Trump, along with any other president, has the right to choose an attorney general he has confidence in,” Graham said. “It would have to be someone who gets confirmed. There are a lot of good choices. I appreciate Jeff Sessions' service, but clearly it wasn’t working between him and the president, so I’ll expect that we get a new attorney general sometime next year.”
Graham called interim Attorney General Matthew Whitaker “a good replacement” and said people concerned about the Mueller investigation should not worry because he will be allowed to finish his job.
“The one thing that I can tell the people of South Carolina with a high degree of confidence is that I have no interest in being attorney general,” Graham said. “I’m honored that people believe I could be. Trey Gowdy from South Carolina is in the mix, he’d be a great choice, but the list for President Trump is pretty long. I voted for every democratic attorney general for Obama, Holder and Loretta Lynch and I expect the president soon to nominate a highly qualified replacement for Jeff Sessions and I look forward to supporting that person. If I am chairman of the judiciary committee, we will try to get that person confirmed as soon as possible.”
Graham was in Columbia on Thursday night attending a fundraising event for the South Carolina National Guard Foundation.
Copyright 2018 WLTX/WCSC. All rights reserved.