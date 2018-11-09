James Island Holiday Festival of Lights flips the switch Friday night

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - It’s the holiday season in the Lowcountry, and one of its biggest annual events kicks off Friday night and runs through Jan. 1
The James Island Holiday Festival of Lights opens Friday night. The lights are open Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
It isn’t just a pretty drive either. Guests can ride a train, sample treats from “Santa’s Sweet Shoppe” ride the victorian carousel visit with Santa and roast marshmallows.
Admission prices can be found below:
- 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation*
- 16-30 guests: $40 Monday-Thursday, $50 Friday-Sunday
- 31+ guests: $100 Monday-Thursday, $150 Friday-Sunday
