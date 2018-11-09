Law enforcement responding to calls of active shooter at Topsail High

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School Friday morning.
According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene.
Rowell said there are no reported injuries as of 7 a.m.
According to school officials, Topsail High School, Topsail Middle School and Topsail Elementary School are in lockdown.
Students on buses are being transported to the Lowe’s Foods across from the school, and parents have been notified they can pick up their children there.
Staff at those three schools are being asked to report to Lowe’s Foods as well.
Stay with this story as we gather more information.
