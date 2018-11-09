Mom and 7-year-old son drift miles from shore on inflatable swan raft

ANA MARIA ISLAND, FL (WFLA/ CNN) – A woman and her 7-year-old son were having a fun day at the beach, enjoying the Gulf of Mexico on their giant inflatable swan, when the current carried far from shore.
"You feel very small and can't be heard or seen. Totally invisible," Tara Myers said.
Myers describes how dangerous it was, and how desperate she felt as she and her son Brennan drifted away on their swan raft out to sea away from Anna Maria Island.
"It's not worth it, it's not worth it all to even put yourselves in that type of position. Like, I'm never going to get on a float like that again," she said.
It seemed safe on the calm gulf water - no wind, no waves. Minutes later, this mom couldn't believe it.
The current carried them way too far. In fact, several miles off shore.
"I have never been more scared in my entire life. I was not sure if we were going to keep drifting because land just kept getting farther and farther and farther away."
Myers said she tried to keep calm, but she was terrified, wondering if anyone would see them so far from land.
Turns out, beach goers did and began calling 9-1-1.
When Myers finally saw a fire rescue boat, she couldn't stop the tears because she was grateful that she and her son were saved.
I literally just laid down on that swan float and cried. So hard because I was like, this could have ended so much worse, and I didn't want him to know that I was that scared," Myers said,
Myers said the next time they take the raft out for the day, it’ll be in a pool.
