Rays Come Up Short In Jacksonville Tuesday Morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Icemen (7-2-0-0) used three third period goals to break a 1-1 deadlock and collect a victory over the South Carolina Stingrays (6-5-0-0) on School Day Thursday morning at the Veterans Memorial Arena.
Forward Tad Kozun scored his first goal of the year for South Carolina on the power play in the second period, while goaltender Adam Morrison made 26 saves in net for the Rays despite suffering a loss.
The Icemen took a lead at 7:10 of the first period when Cameron Critchlow scored unassisted to make it 1-0.
SC got even at 1-1 in the middle frame when Kozun deflected a shot by forward Sam Fioretti past goaltender Mikhail Berdin for his first strike of the season at 14:21. The power play goal also came with a second assist by defenseman Joey Leach.
Although the teams entered the third period with an even score, Jacksonville was able to convert three times in the final frame to secure the win. First, Justin Woods scored at 8:27 to make it 2-1, before Wacey Rabbit put home a rebound in front to extend the Icemen lead to 3-1 and Cody Fowlie capped off the scoring with an empty net tally at 19:04.
Berdin stopped 23 shots for Jacksonville and held the Rays to just one goal. The Icemen out-shot South Carolina 30-24 in the contest, while the Stingrays scored the lone power play tally of the game and finished 1-for-5 on the man-advantage. Jacksonville ended at 0-for-4 on the power play.
South Carolina returns home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday to face the Orlando Solar Bears during Health and Wellness Night presented by Planet Fitness at 7:05 p.m.