Report: Man killed homeless man, assaulted another after robbing both

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry investigators have arrested a man who they say robbed and killed a homeless man, and ‘badly’ assaulted and robbed another.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 38-year-old Markey Terrill Faulker of Garden City.
His arrest stems from an incident on Sunday when deputies and investigators responded to a deceased man in a homeless camp near the county line in Murrells Inlet.
“It was soon determined that the deceased male had been robbed and murdered,” GCSO officials said.
According to a report, another victim at the camp had also been robbed and was badly beaten.
“After a thorough investigation, a suspect was developed and arrest warrants were obtained,” officials with the sheriff’s office said.
Faulkner was transported to Georgetown County Detention Center where he was charged with murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.