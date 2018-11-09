Trio of women arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into SC prisons

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three women were taken into custody last week after trying to bring contraband into prison in three different incidents, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Yolanda Whitaker was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with trying to provide contraband to a prisoner at Kershaw Correctional. According to the arrest warrant, Whitaker mailed a speaker box to the prison. Inside the speaker, there were 20 cell phones, a pair of wire cutters, nearly four pounds of loose tobacco, lighters, and rolling papers.
Officials say this incident happened on February 20.
Yvanda Maria Hardy was arrested on Nov. 3 after attempting to bring marijuana to a prisoner at the McCormick Correctional Facility. She has also been charged with possession of marijuana and violating or attempting to violate general provisions of drug laws.
Carmen Bass Jenkins was also arrested for trying to provide marijuana to a prisoner at McCormick Correctional Facility. The arrest warrant states Jenkins tried to give an inmate two packages wrapped in black electrical tape. One of the two packages was over 140 grams of marijuana. The second package contained perfume.
Jenkins was arrested on Nov. 4.
