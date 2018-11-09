Williamsburg County Sheriff sets up medicine drop off box

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - People in Kingstree and nearby towns now have an easy way to dispose of expired and unused prescription medications.
A medicine collection receptacle is located in the lobby of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, where people can easily drop off old prescription meds. It’s a partnership between the sheriff’s office and the Alcohol and Drub Abuse agency. The sheriff’s office recommends people use the box to help prevent the diversion, misuse and abuse of unwanted or outdated medicines.
The public will have access to the box during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 200 South Jackson Street in Kingstree.
