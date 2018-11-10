Affidavit: Man sexually assaulted coworker at Tanger Outlet

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a man arrested for sexually assaulting a co-worker at Tanger Outlet.
On Saturday, 47-year-old Rodney Lamar Pruitt was given a bond of $250,000 after being charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents.
The affidavit states that, on Friday, Pruitt locked himself in a security office with the victim, grabbed her arm and pushed her into an office chair.
Pruitt then grabbed her neck and unbuttoned her shirt before grabbing her breast and forcibly inserting his penis into her mouth, the affidavit said.
The victim told police she begged Pruitt to stop and that he threatened to call their supervisor and tell him that she wanted to go through with it, the affidavit said. When Pruitt stopped, the victim ran to seek help.
Pruitt was arrested by North Charleston Police and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
