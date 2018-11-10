Coastal Carolina Picks up Road Win at Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Coastal Carolina had four players reach double digits as the Chanticleers went on the road for the first time in 2018-19 and defeated Campbell 85-75.
Senior Zac Cuthbertson led the offensive output with a team-high 24 points. DeVante Jones scored 15, all in the second half. Ebrima Dibba and Amidou Bamba each added 13 points.
The Chants finished the game shooting 59 percent (27-46) from the field and hit six of their 16 three-point field goals. The Chants also did a solid job at the free throw line canning 25-34 (74%).
The game was close throughout until CCU was able to pull away in the last 31 seconds by hitting eight of its final nine free throws.
Campbell’s leading scorer Chris Clemons, who was coming off a 44-point effort in an overtime win over UNC Wilmington in the season opener, finished tonight’s affair with a game-high 27 points. The Chants defense did a solid job on Clemons holding him to six field goals and only one-of-nine on his three-point attempts. He did hit 14-of-17 at the free throw line.
Campbell shot 44 percent (24-54) from the field, but struggled on its three-point field goals, only hitting six-of-28. Like CCU, the Camels were able to get to the free throw line and hit 21 of its 35 charity attempts for 60 percent.
CCU won the rebounding battle 33-28 with Dibba and Cuthbertson leading the way with seven each. Jones had a game-high four assists and Dibba finished the game with a team-high two steals.
The first half saw the Chanticleers take a 38-35 lead into the locker room largely on shooting 61 percent (14-23) from the field. Dibba led the way with 10 points in the opening 20 minutes as a total of eight Chanticleers scored.
Campbell was able to get to the free throw line in the opening half shooting 19 free throws. They struggled only hitting eight of those. Clemons scored 10 to lead the Camels.
CCU will be back in action Tuesday, Nov. 13 when they travel to New Orleans to face Tulane. Game time is 8 p.m. ET.